Investigation into Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit finds “pattern” of excessive force

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A year-long investigation into the Narcotics Bureau of the Springfield Police Department by the U.S. Department of Justice has revealed “a pattern or practice of using excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

The Office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling announced that the investigation found the Narcotics Bureau’s pattern or practice of excessive force is directly attributable to systemic deficiencies in policies, which fail to require detailed and consistent use-of-force reporting, and accountability systems that do not provide meaningful reviews of uses of force.

“As demonstrated by recent events, it is crucial that our urban police departments keep the trust of their communities and ensure accountability for officer misconduct. Our investigation of the Springfield Police Department over the last year revealed chronic issues with the use of force, poor record keeping on that subject, and repeated failures to impose discipline for officer misconduct. That said, the Police Department and the City of Springfield have fully cooperated with this investigation and have made clear their commitment to genuine reform. We look forward to working with them to make Springfield a safer place.” United State Attorney Andrew E. Lelling

The investigation was conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 and was announced on April 13, 2018.

This breaking story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.