Investigation underway after body found inside Holyoke building

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a body that was found inside a building on Main Street in Holyoke Thursday.

Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman James Leydon confirmed with 22News that a body was found and sent to the state Medical Examiner’s office for identification.

No further details were provided because the investigation is still ongoing.

We also reached out to the Holyoke Police Department for more information but have not heard back.

22News is following this developing story. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.