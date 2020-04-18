Investigation underway after shooting in College Street area of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A police investigation is underway in the College Street and Shattock Street section of Springfield after a ShotSpotter activation in the area Friday evening.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, police received an alert of shots fired in the area around 6:50 p.m. There are currently multiple areas in the city linked to the incident.

Several people have been “detained in different locations,” Walsh said, but did not mention if any gunshot victims were located.

A 22News crew in the area is reporting at least 15 law enforcement agencies in the area including State Police troopers and undercover officers.





Officers can also be seen in the Maynard Street area of the city, which is close to College Street.

At this time, College Street is closed near Shattock Street while police investigate the shooting.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will continue to bring you updates when we learn more.