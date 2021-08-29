Irish dance competition at Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was like the St. Patrick’s weekend in August. The sound of step dancing set to the music of Irish music resounded from the Big E grounds in West Springfield on Sunday morning.

Some 450 step dancers from the Northeast and Canada, some from as far away as North Carolina, competed today at the Big E. The Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield brought these dancers to Western Massachusetts for the first time in 2019. But with more competitors this year, they need a bigger space for the hundreds of competing Irish dancers.

This is a very appropriate time for honoring this Irish dance form since this is the start of the harvest season throughout the Emerald Isle.