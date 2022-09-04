WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Festivals celebrating unique cultures are so much a part of Labor Day weekend traditions here in the Pioneer Valley.

At the Westfield home of the Sons of Erin, families gathered Sunday for a day of celebration. Music and food were the attractions, but above all, Irish pride was the focus.

Karen Casey of the Sons of Erin told 22News, “I’m really pleased with the turnout, there are a lot of people here, It’s a great event.”

Attending the Irish Festival at the Sons of Erin meant music, singing, and the opportunity to mingle with friends.