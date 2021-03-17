Irish flag raised in city of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the pandemic, a local Irish tradition continued Wednesday morning in Springfield’s downtown.

The Irish flag went up at City Hall Wednesday morning as Mayor Domenic Sarno presented a proclamation for declaring March 17 St. Patrick’s Day in the city of Springfield.

Despite the virus, and limitations, dozens still made their way to the steps of City Hall to celebrate what has become a tradition.

Mayor Sarno told 22News, “We do it for many cultures here in the city of Springfield, we are very diverse here and it’s important that we keep the tradition going. There’s a lot more people than I thought there would be and it just shows you how many people have pride in our city and our culture.”

Even though there was quite the crowd, masks were worn, and distancing was in place. Event organizers told 22News that they wanted to keep this tradition alive if they couldn’t do the parade.