HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The raising of the Irish flag at the John F. Kennedy Monument has become an integral part of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade season.

The late president is memorialized annually as the parade weekend of March 19-20 approaches. It’s even more emotional this year following the COVID-related cancellation of the parades last year and the year before.

Marc Joyce, President of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee told 22News, “It brings us a greater awareness of our Irish and Celtic culture from, which we came. John F. Kennedy was the first Irish president, the first Irish-Catholic president, and when he was assassinated in 1963, this parade committee worked with the city of Holyoke to have this monument made.”

The 69th annual St. Patrick’s Parade next month will be Joshua Garcia’s first as the Mayor of Holyoke. Mayor Garcia said he has strong feelings about the late president.

“Growing up, I understand that John F. Kennedy as president fought a very different fight when it came to equality and opportunity for every American. Many reasons to believe that he died fighting for those very values,” said Mayor Garcia.

With the raising of the Irish flag at the JFK monument, thoughts turn to the weekend of the parade. That Saturday’s return of the St. Patrick’s Road Race and the following day, thousands marching, and thousands lining the parade route, and thousands more watching the parade right here on 22News.