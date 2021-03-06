Irish flag raising in Holyoke marks start of St. Patrick’s season

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A time-honored tradition Saturday symbolizing the start of the St. Patrick’s season in the city of Holyoke.

The raising of the stars and stripes along with the Irish flag was held at the John F. Kennedy monument. During more traditional times this event would be the start of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade season leading up to the parade and road race, which have been cancelled for the second consecutive year out of concern for spreading COVID-19.

Saturday’s limited gathering at the JFK Monument is a symbol with deep significance for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

“It’s a great tradition that reflects our heritage,” said Marc Joyce, President of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. “Every other nationality has a month and a day and we’re proud to have ours as well and this is a month for the Irish.”

Participants are hopeful that next year, the month of Irish heritage events in Holyoke will include the return of the St. Patrick’s Parade and Road Race.