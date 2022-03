SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To celebrate Irish Heritage, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, the Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and officials will raise the Irish flag at City Hall on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank our Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee for keeping our Irish heritage and traditions strong. Irish-Americans have truly enriched our City of Springfield and I am looking forward to celebrating St. Patrick’s Day as Mayor Domenic J. ‘O’Sarno’. “

The flag raising will take place at 395 Chestnut Street and Front Steps of City Hall in Springfield, MA at 10:30 a.m.