CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College hosted a visit Monday morning by Patrick O’Donovan, the Irish Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure.

Patrick O’Donovan is an Irish Fine Gael politician who has served as a Minister of State since May 2016. He was a member of Limerick County Council for the Newcastle West local electoral area from 2003 to 2011.

22News spoke with O’Donovan about what it means to visit Elms College, “The linkages are very clear and well established over many, many years and it’s no different to many of the institutions in Ireland, and having a school of Irish studies is a profound statement of linkage.”

Elms College is a coeducational Catholic college offering a liberal arts curriculum and was founded in 1928 by the Sisters of St. Joseph.