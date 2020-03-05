Irish Music Night excites locals for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Irish Cultural Center held its weekly traditional Irish Music Night on Wednesday, and with St. Patricks Day just under two weeks away, people are getting in the spirit.

Around twenty musicians were on hand to play, gathering from all over Massachusetts and Connecticut to enjoy the traditional Irish music. But it’s not just the musicians that come out to enjoy the cultural celebration, patrons love to see the show.

“Not only do the musicians enjoy the get-together, but as you can see the patrons and our customers as well love it,” said Daniel Murphy, a bartender. “It’s a great night, every Wednesday night.”

The Irish Cultural Center will hold music nights again on March 4th and 11th.