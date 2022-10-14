SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 70.3-mile triathlon was announced at Riverfront Park in Springfield on Friday.

Mayor Sarno along with the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Dave Christen, the Reginal Director at Ironman, held a news conference to announce the Ironman 70.3 race featuring swimming, bike ride, and running at Riverfront Park.

Christen announced that the New Ironman race will be held on June 11, 2023, at Riverfront Park in Springfield. It will be a 70.3-mile race, with 1.2 miles of swimming in the Connecticut River, different bike scenarios, and running paths along Riverfront Park.

Registration for the priority groups inside of the Ironman ecosystem will be open Friday at 12:00 p.m., and general public registration will be open Wednesday, October 19 at 12:00 p.m. The goal is to have 2,500 athletes compete in the race.

Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield announced that he will be competing in the triathlon. Mayor Sarno will also be in attendance on race day.

According to a media advisory, Mayor Sarno states, “On behalf of the City of Springfield, I want to thank the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau and all those involved for coordinating this 70.3-mile triathlon event that will include swimming, bike ride, and running. This is a tremendous physical and mental event with athletes from all around the world competing. This will add to our city’s economic development vibrancy.”