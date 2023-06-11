SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts is set to take off on Sunday.

The race begins with a 1.2-mile swim course from the North End Bridge to Memorial Avenue. Then comes the cycling portion of the competition, a 56-mile loop towards the Berkshires and back to West Springfield. The last portion of the race is a 2-loop run course along the Connecticut Riverwalk that finishes in downtown Springfield.

The City of Springfield is expecting more than 1,200 athletes to participate in the triathlon.

IRONMAN Course

The race began at 6:00 a.m. with swimming 1.2 miles in the Connecticut River along the Riverwalk.

Participants will then continue with the 56-mile bike race in a loop through the following communities:

Springfield Agawam Southwick Granville Westfield West Springfield

After biking, participants will run 13.1 miles to the finish line, outside Springfield City Hall. The run will travel on a mostly flat course along the Connecticut Riverwalk in Springfield.

Traffic and Road Closures

Court Street in Springfield will be closed most of the day, according to the Springfield Police Department. In the areas of downtown Springfield and Riverfront Park, roads will be closed Sunday.

Police say that the South End Bridge, Memorial Bridge, and North End Bridge will be open with temporary lane closures and/or restricted access.

In Springfield, the following roads will be closed (subject to change):

Saturday, June 10 at 8:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m.: Court Street will be closed from East Columbus Avenue to Main Street

June 10 at 8:00 a.m. to Sunday, Sunday, June 11 from 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Hall of Fame Avenue will be closed from the Memorial Bridge to State Street

Sunday, June 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. East Columbus Avenue will be closed from State Street to Court Street

Sunday, June 11 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. State Street will be closed from Hall of Fame Avenue to East Columbus Avenue.

Sunday, June 11 from 6:20 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. Hall of Fame Avenue will be closed from Riverfront Park to South End Bridge Off Ramp

Sunday, June 11 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. I-91 Exit 3 Off-Ramp



The community is asked to proceed with caution and uses detour routes where available. Streets will be impacted in Springfield, Agawam, Southwick, Granville, Westfield, and West Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno states, “Congratulations to all of the athletes on conquering this Ironman triathlon event. This 70.3-mile competition is a test of one’s endurance and strength. I am looking forward to welcoming and cheering on all the athletes as they cross the finish line. This is a tremendous accomplishment for them and their families and supports and the City of Springfield is proud to host their world-class event.”