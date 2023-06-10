SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s an eventful June weekend in Springfield, from entertainment and music, to a triathlon! Springfield is most definitely the place to be Saturday and Sunday with entertainment galore!

Things kicked off on Thursday with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler making a stop on their tour at the MassMutual Center, and then the start of restaurant week on Friday. The salute to local businesses an added bonus for those making their way downtown for the Bruno Mars performances at the MassMutual Center.

Another major event drawing in crowds is the Ironman Triathlon. The race begins with a 1.2 mile swim course from the North End Bridge to Memorial Ave. Then comes the cycling portion of the competition, a 56-mile loop towards the Berkshires and back to West Springfield. The last portion of the race is a 2-loop run course along the Connecticut Riverwalk that finishes in downtown Springfield.

Race preparations have been underway all week with a bike check-in held at Riverfront Park on Saturday morning, and that’s where you could really get a sense of the excitement among all these athletes.

22News spoke to two race competitors both brand new to the Ironman Triathlon.

“I really like to try things that scare me, I like to see how far I can go, I like to try to push myself and achieve something kind of cool like this,” expressed Lianne Boeglin of Westfield.

“About 2020, I had bariatric surgery in Holyoke and so I lost about 90 pounds, right around there,” said participant Lisa Manzi of Holyoke, “So, with that came this new exercise regimen but I kind of found my inner athlete again.”

Lianne and Lisa are among the 1,200 athletes partaking in the race. And, with so much on the agenda changes to traffic flow are in place. In Springfield, Court Street is closed for most of the day on both Saturday and Sunday. Several roads in the downtown and Riverfront Park area will be closed on Sunday as well.

The city recommends spectators park at MGM Springfield Garage, the I-91 South and North Parking garages, Monarch Place, and Tower Square. A list of road closures can be found below.

In Springfield, the following roads will be closed (subject to change):