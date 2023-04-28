SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Volunteers are needed to help during the Ironman 70.3-mile triathlon that is being held in Springfield in June.

The City of Springfield is the newest host city for the inaugural Ironman 70.3 race featuring swimming, bike ride, and running at Riverfront Park. Volunteer positions are available for individuals and groups on June 9th, 10th, and 11th.

The 70.3-mile race includes 1.2 miles of swimming in the Connecticut River, a 56-mile bike, and a 13.1-mile run along the Riverfront Park. Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield announced that he will be competing in the triathlon.

Those interested in volunteering are required to fill out an application and select a shift on Ironman’s website. For more information contact the Volunteer Director, Laura Mercer at Laura.Mercer@ironman.com. Volunteers will be given an official Ironman t-shirt and drawstring backpack.

“We could not be more excited to bring the IRONMAN 70.3 brand to the state of Massachusetts for the first time,” said Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau Dave Christen, according to a news release. “Western Mass. is a beautiful part of the country that we feel our athletes will really enjoy. This event is shaping up to be a fantastic early summer event to kick off the regional racing calendar.”

