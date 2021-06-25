Is 22.5 years in prison enough for former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin?

(WWLP) – Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison on Friday for the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted of murder back in April, 11 months after a bystander’s video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck while Floyd was already handcuffed. Under Minnesota law for second-degree unintentional murder, years served cannot exceed 40 years.

A Springfield resident shared their thoughts about the sentencing decision.

“I feel like no time is enough for what he did. That was really really messed up. Just rot in prison for good you know because that was really sad. All I can think about is him saying I can’t breathe,” said Jessica Reyes of Springfield.

The three other officers on the scene at the time of Floyd’s death have pleaded not guilty. Their trials will begin this summer.