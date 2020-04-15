Is baking the new popular hobby? Products sold out in most local stores

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – While the stay at home orders remain in effect, baking has become a very popular detraction, so much that ingredients are flying off the shelves at rapid rates.

The country’s yeast and flour makers are ramping up production, as more and more Americans purchase baking ingredients amid the coronavirus pandemic. The increase in demand for baking ingredients comes during the widespread voluntary quarantines and shelter-at-home orders.

Larry Briggs of Easthampton told 22News, “I use flower and different things like that, like spices. But I understand why flour and some of these items are not there. I noticed pasta, pasta is going like crazy, you don’t see any pasta in the stores you go in.”

According to Nielsen, sales of yeast, which is used to make bread and other baked goods, grew 647 percent in the week ending March 21, compared to the same week in 2019.

Across the country, meat processors are temporarily shutting down as workers are getting infected with COVID-19. But don’t worry, researchers say that doesn’t mean America is about to run out of meat.

Robb MacKie, president and CEO of the American Bakers Association said in a statement, “An extended spike of demand hit the system hard and unexpectedly, We could have handled twice the normal demand. But five times the normal demand almost overnight, no one can prepare for that.”

Some grocery stores do have special hours, to give them more time to stock the shelves.