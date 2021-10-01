Is college just around the corner for you? Here’s how to prepare

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP)- During the month of October communities throughout Western Massachusetts spread awareness about a variety of important issues from breast cancer to down syndrome and spina bifida. Yet, October is also College and Career awareness month for those planning to pursue a higher education or explore the vast career opportunities available.
Springfield Public Schools is kicking off this month with activities and programs to help students and families prepare for the busy season ahead.
Some of the many activities and programs offered will be things such as, how to prepare and educate families on the college application process and financial planning, the ins and outs of the PSAT and SAT, and exposing students to a variety of different career options to prepare them for life after graduation.
Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick said the national recognition of October as College and Career Awareness Month is more critical now than ever before. “Unfortunately, the pandemic caused many families to have to re-prioritize or make difficult decisions and sacrifices,” said Warwick. “For some of those families, that may have meant the derailment of their focus on post-secondary planning. With College and Career Awareness Month, we have an opportunity to reignite those conversations and help families pick up where they may have left off.”
Springfield Public Schools: Additional Activities/Workshops/ Programs–
- FAFSA Frenzy workshops at all high schools throughout the year to provide financial aid and scholarship assistance
- FAFSA Completion sessions every Saturday in October at all high schools from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning tomorrow, Saturday, October 2nd
- PSAT administration for grades 10 and 11 on Wednesday, October 13th
- SAT administration for seniors on Wednesday, October 13th
- Common Application and college essay support throughout the year
- Virtual college tours and career fairs throughout the year to provide students and families with opportunities to learn more about particular colleges and career paths
- Districtwide school-based college and career awareness activitiesthroughout the year to help students and families focus on and prepare for life after graduation
- All SPS faculty and staff are encouraged to wear apparel representing the college from which they graduated or any other college every Friday in October