Is college just around the corner for you? Here’s how to prepare

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP)- During the month of October communities throughout Western Massachusetts spread awareness about a variety of important issues from breast cancer to down syndrome and spina bifida. Yet, October is also College and Career awareness month for those planning to pursue a higher education or explore the vast career opportunities available.

Springfield Public Schools is kicking off this month with activities and programs to help students and families prepare for the busy season ahead.

Some of the many activities and programs offered will be things such as, how to prepare and educate families on the college application process and financial planning, the ins and outs of the PSAT and SAT, and exposing students to a variety of different career options to prepare them for life after graduation.

Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick said the national recognition of October as College and Career Awareness Month is more critical now than ever before. “Unfortunately, the pandemic caused many families to have to re-prioritize or make difficult decisions and sacrifices,” said Warwick. “For some of those families, that may have meant the derailment of their focus on post-secondary planning. With College and Career Awareness Month, we have an opportunity to reignite those conversations and help families pick up where they may have left off.”

