Is gifting a pet to someone this holiday a good idea?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pets are cute, but do they make good gifts for Christmas?

22News spoke with Dakin Humane Society about gifting a pet for Christmas. They said if you plan on gifting someone a pet, make sure you do your homework to see if the animal and person are compatible.

According to a study by the ASPCA, a majority of pets given as a gift are still in the homes of the people who received them. The study also revealed that pets given as gifts are actually less likely to be surrendered than pets adopted by the individual.

That being said, it is recommended to gift pets to people who will care for them responsibly, and avoid gifting pets to children without the parent’s consent. Carmine Dicenso, executive director of Dakin Humane Society, says before you get someone else a pet, make sure the pet needs are compatible with the person’s lifestyle.

“You really need to know the person and what they are looking for. Just saying I’m looking for a dog or a cat doesn’t say a whole lot. We know that animals have different personalities. If someone is interested in having a bulldog or a pug, they might now want to have a one-year-old lab that’s going to run for hours or hike each day,” said Dicenso.

Dicenso adds that you should avoid surprising someone with an animal for the holidays, especially if they haven’t expressed the desire to own one.

If you still aren’t sure what pet is good for your loved one, Dakin suggests getting an animal shelter gift certificate instead.