Is it safe to travel by air during COVID-19 pandemic?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New coronavirus cases are being announced every day and many Americans are thinking about air travel and if it is safe.

A virtual discussion was held by AAA Pioneer Valley Thursday and touched on what to expect when you travel. Airline industry and government representatives talked about the latest safety and wellness protocols implemented to keep travelers healthy as they take to the sky.

Protocols mentioned included:

Mandatory face coverings

Terminal access restrictions

Vigilant cleaning

Hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipe stations

Plexiglass barriers, and plane capacity held at 60 percent with no middle seat options.

Huntley Lawrence, director of aviation in New York and New Jersey told 22News that flyers will have to adjust to this new normal.

“Focus on face masks and other personal protection. Leave a little extra time to get yourself oriented when you get to the airport,” said Lawrence. “The good thing is that collectively our industry-from airlines to airports we have all put information together for a seamless journey.”

Pioneer Valley’s VP mentioned that research is important ahead of a trip, even more now with the coronavirus,