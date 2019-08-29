Is it too early for pumpkin flavored items?

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As coffee shops start advertising fall-favorite pumpkin spice latte, it leaves some wondering – is it too early for pumpkins?

Pumpkins are often associated with the start of fall. But fall doesn’t even start until September 23 this year. Almost a month after coffee shops announced the sales of the festive drink.

Starbucks started selling its pumpkin spice latte (PSL) on it’s earliest date ever this year, August 27. Dunkin’ started selling theirs August 21.

In response to the early release of these fall favorites, 22News went to Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow to ask about when pumpkin season really is.

“Pumpkin season usually starts after Labor Day,” said Veronica Jandrue with Meadowbrook Farm. “It’s not like the candy in the supermarkets. Mother Nature’s ready when she’s ready and it’s too early.”

Jandrue told 22News that they’ve sold only three pumpkins of an early variety so far but they want to save most of the pumpkins for peak season.

“Peak pumpkin season depends if people want to decorate; then they want to do it early so September is when they want to decorate. If they want to carve pumpkins they don’t want to get them until later because they don’t last once you carve them,” Jandrue said.

The heavy rain we’ve experienced so far in the area delayed the pumpkins for planting a little later than other produce at Meadowbrook Farm. But Jandrue said the middle of October is when the big pumpkins for carving are best anyways.

But, despite the lack of actual pumpkins in-season right now, the hype around the PSL drink still persists.

Starbuck’s PSL contains pumpkin puree, an ingredient only added in 2015. Before that, the ingredients were mostly artificial and pumpkin spice.

A recent survey found that out of the 2,000 people it questioned, 35% of them said they would name their child “Pumpkin Spice” if it meant the flavor would stay forever.

Starbucks first served the popular PSL back in 2003. The drink is now the company’s best selling drink.

Another fall favorite is mums flowers. Unfortunately, most mums haven’t bloomed yet due to not being in season.

“People have been asking for mums since the end of July and I just refuse to have them that early. It’s summer can we enjoy summer a little bit,” Jandrue joked when asked about mums.

“We try and wait until after Labor Day. So we’ll probably have some for this weekend and that will be the start of the mums season,” she continued.

Mums are a large bush-like plant with small and vibrant flowers.