Is it too early for schools to take precautions for coronavirus?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the CDC schools, businesses, hospitals, and first responders could all be impacted by the coronavirus.

In 2017, the CDC came out with the “Community Mitigation Guidelines to Prevent Pandemic Influenza” to control outbreaks in significant amounts of people. In schools that could involve dividing classes into smaller groups of students and rearranging desks so students are spaced at least 3 feet from each other in a classroom.

One West Springfield resident believes it’s still too early for those types of measures

“Additional precautions at this time seem more reactionary than preventative,” said Matt Runge of West Springfield. “I don’t think we’re at that point to take that level of risk to children in public schools or any schools.”

More than 100 schools closed in 2009 in response to the H1N1 flu pandemic, also known as the swine flu.