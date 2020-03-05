Is washing your hands enough to prevent getting the coronavirus?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the best ways to prevent illness, including the coronavirus is proper personal healthcare.

Doctors say one of the best ways to prevent the spread of germs is knowing how to wash your hands properly. Washing your hands, it’s something we’re taught to do from a young age. But it’s also something that has a right way and a wrong way.

“I think the popular thing now is while you sing “Happy Birthday,” said Florence resident Colette Vanderplas. “So, sort of like a 20-second to 30-second scenario.”

Doctors recommend washing your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds and making sure to get your thumbs. Washing your hands is an important way of breaking virus transmission. Doctors say one of the main ways viruses spread is from people getting bacteria on their hands and then touching their face or their mouth, or touching food they eat.

“Water does not work on fats,” said Dr. Ira Helfand. “That’s what you use soap for is to get fat off your hands and the grease can be a place that harbors bacteria. So, you want to be washing hands thoroughly with soap.”

When it comes to hand sanitizers, doctors say the most effective type has at least 60 percent alcohol content. Typically, a bottle costs under ten dollars…but on Amazon, some sellers are capitalizing on lack of supplies and people’s fears and up charging customers for the product.