Is your pet safe this holiday season?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of homes are filled with holiday decorations this time of year but some can be dangerous for your pets.

Decorations like tinsel, ornaments, and poinsettias may look nice but they can be dangerous if they end up in the wrong paws. Various foods, plants, and presents can also be a hazard for your furry friends.

Poinsettias are made up of a white sap which can be especially poisonous to pets depending on how much they consume. Shannon O’Connell at the Good Dog Spot in Chicopee told 22News it’s important to keep a close eye on your pet during this time of year.

“Supervise them when they’re in a room with something that could be harmful to them. Make sure you have a barrier up surrounding that area to make sure they can’t get to it.” – Shannon O’Connell, the Good Dog Spot in Chicopee

Ornaments can be a choking hazard if they fall off your tree, and lights could also be a danger to pets so make sure to keep extension cords away from them.

Some harmful foods include types of chocolate, grapes, and any food containing onion or garlic.