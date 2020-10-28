Is your snow blower ready for the winter weather?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You’re probably still using your lawnmower right now but you may want to think about getting your snow blower ready for winter weather.

It may just be the end of October but we could see some winter weather by the end of the week.

With the chance of snow in some areas later this week, it’s a good idea to get your snow blower out of the shed or garage and make sure it’s in good working condition before this first flakes start to fall. You should check and make sure no mice have gotten into it and then try and start it up.

Marty Jagodowski of Taplin Power Equipment in Agawam says if you left gas in it you may have a problem, “If the gas goes bad it clogs up the carburetor and that’s not an easy fix that’s something the mechanic has to take the carburetor out clean it or replace it.”

Jagodowski says they have had an increase in calls for service and he says they just received a delivery of snow blowers.