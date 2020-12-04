Is your snowblower ready for the expected snow this weekend?

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s time to bring out the snowblowers with possible snow on the way this weekend.

Experts say you should check and make sure mice haven’t gotten into the machine, and then try and start it up.

22News talked with, Mathew Sharron, an employee at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Palmer who said to make sure your snow blowers’ shear pins are still intact.

“This is the thing that’s most easily going to break on your snowblower especially if you hit big rocks or anything like that,” said Sharron. “You always want to make sure you have a complete set already installed on the snowblower and have another set on stand by.”

Another important tip, If you left gas in your snow blower from last year your carburetor could be clogged.

So you may need to have it professionally cleaned or replaced.