SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Repairs to the water main that broke in Springfield continue Thursday, the good news is that the boil water notice which has been in effect since Tuesday has ended.

The City has lifted the boil water order, meaning that water is safe to drink now but crews will be working to fix the damage that was done to that main for some time. Crews were hard at work in the wooded area off of St. James Ave. repairing a 36-inch water main that broke on Tuesday.

Mayor Sarno said the cost estimates for the repairs are in the millions. The area the pipe was located in was washed away so there is going to have to be some engineering and creative design work to get that earth restored. The Commission is going to work very closely with the DPW as to what the best course of action.

“The Commission was able to maintain filtration and chlorine disinfection for the duration of the incident so we never lost treatment. Pressures in the system are now stable. There should be no threat within the City and regional service area,” said Theo Theocles, Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Director of Legal Affairs.

The City will be flushing its pipes and hydrants for 24 to 48 hours to get all that standing water out of the system. That may result in a small dip in water pressure for households as well as some discoloration. The Water and Sewer Commission says if you are getting that discoloration run your cold tap for 10 to 15 minutes, wait a half-hour, and check again.