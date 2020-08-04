Isaias can potentially cause damage locally; utility companies prepare for the worst

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Isaias has the potential to cause some damage locally, but utility companies are prepared for the worst.

Eversource Energy said they have teams of line workers and tree crews ready to respond in the event of a power outage. The power company is also operating under its COVID-19 pandemic plan which means they’re adhering to strict social distancing, hygiene, and enhanced sanitation measures.

Like many of us, Eversource is closely watching the storm’s track. Eversource is reminding customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them to 9-1-1. The energy company is also encouraging customers to prepare for severe weather by assembling or restocking a storm kit.

A lot of the necessary items you need for that kit you can find just about anywhere.