Islamic Society of Western Mass holds drive-thru fundraiser to help those in need during pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Islamic Society of western Mass really has stepped it up help feed their neighbors in need.

Due to the state’s public gathering restrictions, the organization couldn’t hold their annual “Ramadan Fight Against Hunger Walk”, so they held a “drive-thru” fundraiser instead. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt came by in the afternoon for the presentation of a check to the Parish Cupboard.

“We do this annually and the funds always goes toward the local pantry,” said Asilla Eubanks, Board Secretary for ISWM. “Its important in Islam to be generous and to support your neighbor.”

Beginning at 11:00am Saturday morning, cars began coming through the Islamic Center of Western Mass. People donated money to support the cause. But their fundraising efforts didn’t end Saturday.

On Sunday, volunteers will begin delivering non-perishable food items as well as toilet paper, and hand sanitizer to seniors and others who can’t leave their homes during the pandemic.

“In times like this, its really the actions you take that define who you are,” said ISWM President, Mohammad Dastigir.”We’ve always been a firm believer in helping the community out.”

If you couldn’t come donate Saturday, the Islamic Society of Western Mass will continue to take donations online.

