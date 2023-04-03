WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Islamic Society of western Massachusetts hosted an interfaith dinner with more than 100 religious and community leaders tonight at its center in West Springfield.

Leaders from different denominations and faiths in Western Massachusetts came together to celebrate Iftar, the breaking of the fast as well as glorifying God through scripture, prayers, and good food. “Ultimately when we think about fasting, we think about why we’re doing this, it’s really putting away our desires for a set period each day for the month in order to be in god’s commandment and again, very similar to sort of the judo-Christian religions in terms of the fasting and the reasons behind it,” said President of Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts, Mohammed Dastinger.

The Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts strives to build constructive relationships with non-Muslims and other religious communities as well as fulfill the religious needs of local Muslims.