WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local relief efforts continue in our area, as the death toll from an earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria reaches more than 40,000.

22News spoke with the president of the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts, Mohammed Dastigir, who told us as soon as his community heard about the disaster overseas, they wanted to help out right away by launching a donation campaign.

And within 24 hours, raising over $30,000, and as of Tuesday evening over $100,000.

“This is a tragedy…,” said Dastigir. “The numbers are just going to increase and the amount of support that is going to be needed will need to occur over the next few years, and probably even longer than that, so we are here to help.”

Dastigir told 22News that the best way to help right now is by monetized donations as they can be used more quickly by the people and organizations working to provide relief to the thousands impacted by the earthquake.

