Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts celebrates end of Ramadan with drive-thru Eid celebration

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 30 days of fasting, the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims ends in celebration. Eid-al-Fitr is the festival of breaking the fast.

“Eid is the celebration of the values of mercy, of justice, of unity, love. You know when you have this you feel happy,” Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts Imam, Wissam Abdul-Baki, told 22News.

Typically the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts holds an outdoor Eid-al-Fitr celebration with more than 2000 people but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to change things up. This year more than 200 cars filled with smiling families came by the mosque for a drive-thru celebration.

“This is great this is beautiful. Especially the children, when you see the children you fly, you fly after joy,” Abdul-Baki said.

Volunteers made more than 400 goodie bags for children and they gave out have more than 500 food boxes for people to take home to their families for their at-home celebrations.

“It’s been a really blessed Ramadan. Despite the fact that we haven’t been able to come together as a community it’s still, at least I found for myself and my family, it’s been very peaceful,” Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts Secretary, Asilla Eubanks.

The Eid-al-Fitr celebration lasts for three days in some counties and families typically visit each others homes and bring gifts.