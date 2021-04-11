Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts holds 7th annual Walk to End Hunger

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts is once again giving back, hosting a drive-by version of their Walk to End Hunger, which this year comes at a very important time.

Local residents stepped up, donating money and non-perishable foods that will be delivered to homeless shelters and people confined to their homes.

“There are a lot of families who have been impacted. Whether it’s loss of jobs, less income. There are a lot of families who lost a family member,” Mohammed Dastigir, President of the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts said.

Their event comes just before Ramadan, a time similar to Lent where those practices think about the community and do charitable acts to help others in need.

“We’re really focused on worship, helping others out, giving back to the community,” Dastigir continued. “It’s really that training month, we are trying to sustain that to the rest of the year.”

The organization raised $5,000 for the parish cupboard and presented the check alongside West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt.

“Islam teaches us to help anyone in need. It doesn’t matter their religion. We are a peaceful religion. And that’s what it’s all about,” said Ashraf Hussein, a donor from Agawam.

The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin at sundown Monday.