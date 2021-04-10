Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts to hold drive-thru fundraiser to benefit local pantries

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday, April 11th the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts is hosting their annual Walk to End Hunger before Ramadan begins.

Due to the on-going pandemic, the event will be a drive-thru charity event from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. This is the Islamic Society’s seventh year hosting the fundraiser and proceeds will benefit local food pantries and other charity organizations.

To donate, the mosque asks people to bring canned goods or monetary donations in the form of cash or checks during the event. The drive-thru will take place at 377 Amostown Road in West Springfield, where the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts is located.

During Ramadan, the holy month for those who practice the Islamic faith, there is a large focus on charity and giving back to the community. Many mosques and communities make donations to charitable organizations that help people experiencing poverty and hunger.

West Springfield mayor, Will Reichelt and police chief, Paul Connor will attend the event.