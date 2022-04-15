WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Before the onset of the pandemic, the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts would hold monthly weekly gatherings during the observance of Ramadan, where families would conclude a day of fasting with a meal together.

Friday was the first gathering in two years at the Islamic Society Mosque in West Springfield. They were so pleased to be back together at this beloved event, greeting each other during the month-long observance of Ramadan in a social way.

The food they eat during iftar, which is the evening meal that Muslims break their Ramadan fast, is traditional to the countries they come from. Simple food that brings them together at sunset following a day of fasting.

Some two hundred Islamic Society members attended tonight’s resumption of their festive gathering. With Friday’s event, they will resume this as a weekly event during Ramadan, which concludes in early May.