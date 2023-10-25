CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The aroma of mouthwatering Sri Lankan cuisine is about to fill the streets of Chicopee as Island Spice Food Truck prepares to open its very first restaurant in the city. The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, October 28th at 11 a.m.

Founded in August 2022 by Dee and Welisarage Fernando, Island Spice food truck quickly became renowned for its delectable Sri Lankan dishes, delighting crowds at events throughout Connecticut and western Massachusetts. The food truck boasts a tantalizing menu that includes vegetable fried rice, chicken, potato, beef, and shrimp curry bowls, with an array of vegan and vegetarian options.

Photo courtesy of the City of Chicopee

This new restaurant, located at 32 Center Street, has been generously provided by the Chamber of Commerce, the Valley Opportunity Council, and the city of Chicopee.

Operating hours for the restaurant will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving both lunch and dinner. The menu will be expanded to offer a wider variety of delightful Sri Lankan dishes to satisfy every palate. Additionally, Island Spice has intentions to obtain a beer and wine license, enhancing the dining experience.

At the restaurant, customers can expect quick, over-the-counter service, ensuring a convenient and delightful meal. Island Spice will continue its food truck and catering services, bringing its signature Sri Lankan flavors to events and special occasions.

Dee and Welisarage Fernando expressed their profound gratitude to the city of Chicopee, the Valley Opportunity Council, and the Chamber of Commerce for their invaluable support in making their dream of a restaurant a reality. They invite the Chicopee community to join them in celebrating this joyous event.