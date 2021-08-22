Isolated damage from Henri in parts of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — While other parts of New England are dealing with the aftermath of Henri, most of western Massachusetts will only need to dry out from some rain. However, there were some areas of the region that experienced isolated damage.

It’ll likely be days before the people who live at a home on Laurel Street in Longmeadow fully recover from the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Henri. A towering tree came crashing down across their driveway.

The tree’s large branches, up against their house and blocking their front door. While the house was spared extensive damage, that’s not the case for their pickup truck and car. The tree landed right on top of both of them.

In Chicopee another tree came down, sitting dangerously close to a car parked in the driveway.

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island. The storm system brought heavy winds and rains to that area. Those heavy rains led to inland flooding in other coastal states. President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

“We heard a loud bang and a crack and all the power in my house went out. We saw the tree laying on their driveway, trees everywhere,” Juan Almonte from Springfield told 22News. “No one was hurt. My daughter was really scared. She didn’t like it. She didn’t want to let go of me for like an hour or two.”

Juan Almonte and at least four of his neighbors lost power when a massive tree branch took out powerlines.

Eversource crews brought in this large truck to get the power back on.