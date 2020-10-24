Isolation caused by pandemic increasing risk of eating disorders

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During this pandemic, eating disorders are on the rise and those who have them could be having a tough time coping.

According to Walden Behavioral Care, isolation has made poor eating habits worse while at the same time increasing anxiety.

22News spoke with a patient of Walden Behavioral Care who has recovered from an eating disorder of her own. She told 22News what’s been getting her through this pandemic and the advice she would give others dealing with their own type of disorder.

“I extended a lot of compassion and forgiveness to myself and that was executed through journaling and reaffirming night after night and day after day,” said Miranda Snyder of Brimfield. She added, “Taking everything as a learning experience whether it was good or bad was very helpful and instrumental to me.”

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, about 30 million Americans struggle with an eating disorder at some point in their lifetime.