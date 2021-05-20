It feels like summer but it’s still spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer is about a month away, but the temperatures are making it feel like summer’s already here.

It was another warm day Thursday, and it was still pretty nice out here by evening time.

Over the last few days, we’ve had lots of sunshine and it has felt more like August and not May with temperatures getting up into the 80s.

For some, it has been nice to get out and take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather this week. Some people 22News talked to enjoy the summer-like temperatures.

“I enjoy the warm weather very much,” said Larry Briggs. “I play golf and so forth I walk and things like that and when I get a chance, I swim at one of my former neighbor’s pools.”

Despite the warm temperatures, the humidity has been low. Dew points have been running in the 40s which is very comfortable.