It is illegal and dangerous to leave your car idling

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who left his van idling earlier this week, had his car stolen instead of getting a fine.

The thief crashed the commercial van on Hancock street after stealing it at a service station on East Columbus Avenue. The driver had left the van idling while he went inside the store.

In Massachusetts, leaving a vehicle idling for more than five minutes is punishable by a one hundred dollar fine. Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, he’s doubtful the driver left the van idling for that long.

Walsh said it’s extremely doubtful the police would find the victim.