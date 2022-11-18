CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now is the time to get your vehicle ready for the cold weather.

According to AAA, cold weather can impact both vehicle performance and road conditions, so it’s important to take some preventative measures before we get into the deep freeze. First, make sure you are up to date with the general maintenance of your car and that your oil and fluids are at the correct levels.

Ed Malikowski, the owner of Mal Brothers Autobody Company said, “We are going to be stressing out the battery tremendously as we all probably know tire conditions. They might be fine or whatever, but have them checked because if the threads are worn down then you’re not going to get much traction. the thing that people totally forget about is the windshield washer.”

Ed noted that the battery is usually toward the end of its life when it is 4 to 5 years old, and you’ve got to keep in mind you are stressing out the charging system more in the winter because you are always running the heat.

AAA notes another item you should have in your car, no matter what time of year, is an emergency roadside kit.