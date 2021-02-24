It was colder than normal this February

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some cold temperatures this month, the weather has started to warm up.

A lot of that snow was melting away with temperatures that were well up into the 40s Wednesday afternoon.

After some colder than normal weather this month, it felt almost springlike across western Massachusetts Wednesday, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid and upper 40s.

Some people 22News talked to enjoyed the arrival of milder weather.

“I am, I saw, a I guess it’s a “gif” where they said in New England when it’s 50 degrees in the winter, you’ll see people with their beach towels and I like the idea of that, yeah it’s beautiful,” said Maria McKinney of Northampton.

You could see the snow was melting off roofs and forming puddles on the sides of the roads.

There is a down side to the melting and freezing that will be taking place, more and more potholes will be forming across western Massachusetts.

It was a nice day to spend some time outside.