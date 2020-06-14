1  of  4
Italian-American Veterans Memorial Monument in Springfield defaced

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno has announced the Italian American Veterans Memorial Monument in Springfield has been defaced.

The monument honors Italian-Americans who made a sacrifice to protect our country so all Americans can enjoy the freedom that we have had Sarno said.

“This unfortunate incident is not unlike the vandalism that occurred to our Black Vietnam Veteran Memorial Monument in our Mason Square honoring Black Americans who also made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

At that time, I denounced those actions and ordered restoration of that monument immediately. I will do the same here.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno

