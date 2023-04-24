SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Italian government has officially opened its doors in the city of Springfield Monday evening.

City leaders say this is a milestone for the city which is home to many generations of Italian families. This will help expand Italian-American relations, including trade and tourism.

The 25th floor of Monarch Place in downtown Springfield will become the space of the official western Massachusetts Consulate of Italy and the Italian Consulate will be designated as an actual sovereign territory and a part of Italy.

This new location means residents will no longer have to travel to the Boston Italian Consulate office for business or important personal matters to conduct with or in Italy. That can range from trade and tourism to dual residency to processing Italian passports and birth and death certificates.

Arnaldo Minuti of the Consul General of Italy is representing the Italian government at an event held Monday night. Many long-standing members of the Italian-American Community, business and civic leaders will be in attendance, including Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Springfield’s office is the only one other than Boston in Massachusetts. The Worcester and Providence, Rhode Island offices will remain closed.