Italian Cultural Center in Springfield helping seniors register for COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More help is on the way to help eligible people receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Springfield’s Italian Cultural Center has become the hub for helping neighbors make their vaccination appointments. The South End neighborhood council has enlisted the support of Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez to lead the way.

“Too often that many folks in the inner city, particularly the lower-income communities, are not receiving the equity in their vaccination waiting,” said Rep. Gonzalez.

At the Italian Cultural Center on Margaret Street, people will find answers to all their COVID-19 questions and make vaccination appointments. This has become a chore for many elders who’ve found the state regulations a confusing maze.

“There’s quite a bit of concern, we’ll try over and over and will get through this and we’ll make appointments for as many people that we can,” Charles told 22News.

Tobias Billups is a neighborhood pharmacist. He knows first hand of the difficulty people have encountered maneuvering through the regulations. People who need assistance right away.

“We’re here to try to help people get registered for COVID-19 vaccine on the Massachusetts website. A lot of people are of a lower income and don’t have access to a computer,” said Tobias Billups.

At the Springfield Italian Cultural Center is where men and women eligible for the vaccine will receive the clear cut information that will get them vaccinated as quickly as possible.