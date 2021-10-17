Italian Cultural Center in Springfield hosts block party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Western Massachusetts Italian Cultural Center in Springfield Sunday revived the concept of the neighborhood block party.

A throwback to the days when each neighborhood celebrated its own identity. Although Sunday’s event was smaller than block parties of the past, 22News learned it could be just the start of a new era in neighborliness here in the cities South End.

“I really, really want to give back to the community, and this is our way of sharing with the community that we are here that we would love everyone to come on down to see us,” said Charles Becker, President of Western Massachusetts Italian Cultural Center.

For this longtime South End resident who will soon turn 90, attending the block party reminds him of old times.

Ed Mattaloni said, “Oh it means togetherness, togetherness, camaraderie with all the cultures and all the people… sit down having some food and enjoying some good fun.”

With a little encouragement, the Italian Cultural Center of Western Massachusetts could likely be coaxed into continuing the tradition into the coming year.