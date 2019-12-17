Italian Culture Center holds day-long fundraiser in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A day-long fundraiser was held for the Italian Culture Center of western Massachusetts.

Friends and family enjoyed a pre-holiday meal at EB’s Restaurant and a portion of the day’s total food sales will benefit the ICC’s yearly scholarships.

“It’s nice to support EB’s because EB is doing this charitable thing for others and I think that’s just very admirable,” said Sandra Velle, a historian at the center.

Vella, who has been part of the ICC since 1984, said this is the third year the event was held at EB’s and they plan on holding this fundraiser for many years to come.