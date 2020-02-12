Italian educators visit West Springfield High School

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Educators from West Springfield’s sister city in Valdarno, Italy, are visiting, to watch American educators work at West Springfield High School.

Lucia Bellacci and Marco Prina are guests of West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt. The Italian educators were given a first hand look at a science project where students evaluate the projects of fellow students before the teachers passes final judgment.

The visiting Italian educators are very impressed with what they saw.

“I do enjoy the hands-on, very active, dealing with knowledge, they do lab things, do research, good work.”, said Prina.

To reciprocate for western Massachusetts hospitality, the Italian city in the Tuscany region has invited West Springfield educators for three days in April.