SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A raising of the Italian flag is scheduled to take place in Springfield Tuesday in recognition of Italian Heritage Month.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ceremony will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the ICC on 56 Margaret Street.

Mayor Sarno along with others will representatives from the Italian Cultural Center will take part in the flag-raising.

This ceremony is open to the public.