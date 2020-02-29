Italian restaurant Costa opens inside MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Italian food lovers have a new restaurant destination in western Massachusetts.

Residents from all over visited MGM Springfield Friday to get a taste of the casino’s newest restaurant. MGM welcomed Costa, a traditional Italian restaurant inspired by the culinary landscape of Italy.

22News spoke to the restaurant’s general manager about what visitors can expect on the menu.

“We offer a variety of different Italian comfort foods including house-made pastas, hand-tossed pizzas and some of the Italian classics you’d come to expect,” Gary Evangelista said.

Costa is now open at MGM Springfield Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at night and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.